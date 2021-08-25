‘Causal link’ between attack on football fan and his death five years later

Simon Dobbin

A post-mortem examination has shown a “causal link” between an attack on a football fan and his death five years later, police have said.

Cambridge United supporter Simon Dobbin was set upon as he walked to the railway station following his team’s 0-0 away draw against Southend United on March 21 2015.

Mr Dobbin, of Mildenhall, Suffolk, suffered permanent brain damage and was left unable to walk or talk.

He died in October last year aged 48.

Essex Police said on Wednesday that a post-mortem examination has identified a “causal link” between the attack and Mr Dobbin’s death.

Detectives are investigating to see whether they can “directly and evidentially show who was responsible for his death”.

Thirteen men were convicted in 2017 of their involvement in the attack, and 12 of them were handed jail terms totalling more than 42 years.

Acting Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “We have received the final report following the post-mortem examination and it shows pathologically there was a causal link between the assault Simon was subjected to, and his death.

“We will now carry out an investigation to see if we can directly and evidentially show who was responsible for his death.

“I know Simon’s story has touched the lives of many people and we are supporting his family.