Trustees warn Morrisons pension schemes could be weakened by takeover

Morrisons store

A takeover of Morrisons by either of its two leading suitors could “materially weaken” the security of its pension schemes, trustees have warned.

It comes five days after Morrisons’ board said it agreed a £7 billion takeover by US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

The offer usurped a previously agreed £6.7 billion deal with a consortium led by private equity rival Fortress.

New-York based Fortress is currently assessing whether or not to make a further offer.

On Tuesday, trustees from the Morrison’s Retirement Saver Plan and the Safeway Pension Scheme raised concerns that savings tied to the listed supermarket business could be impacted by a takeover by either firm, unless more assurances are provided.

The trustees said they believed current support could be weakened by a private equity buyer, for example by a takeover which would secure additional debt on the retailer’s assets, the related increased debt service burden and any potential refinancing and restructuring.

In a statement, the pension scheme trustees said they started discussions with Fortress over their concerns and had an introductory meeting with CD&R representatives last week.

Steve Southern, chair of trustees for the scheme, said: “An offer for Morrisons structured along the lines of the current offers would, if successful, materially weaken the existing sponsor covenant supporting the pension schemes, unless appropriate additional support for the schemes is provided.

“We hope agreement can be reached as soon as possible on an additional security package that provides protection for members’ benefits.”