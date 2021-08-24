Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

A Covid-19 vaccination bus outside the St James' Park football stadium in Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 20, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 21-24) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 312 local areas in England, 214 (69%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 97 (31%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Cornwall & the Isles of Scilly have the highest rate, with 4,430 new cases in the seven days to August 20 – the equivalent of 769.7 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 384.0 in the seven days to August 13.

Sedgemoor in Somerset has the second highest rate, up from 562.2 to 724.2, with 894 new cases.

West Devon has the third highest rate, up from 267.2 to 680.5, with 382 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

West Devon (up from 267.2 to 680.5)

Cornwall & Isles of Scilly (384.0 to 769.7)

South Hams (285.4 to 608.3)

Torridge (295.4 to 585.0)

Teignbridge (376.9 to 659.8)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 24 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 20; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 20; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 13; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 13.