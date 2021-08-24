In Pictures: Annual weigh-in sees Whipsnade Zoo residents step up to the scales

Scarlet macaws during the annual weigh-in at the Bedfordshire attraction

Penguins, meerkats, rhinoceros and reindeer all lined up for the annual weigh-in at Whipsnade Zoo.

The yearly check-up records the vital statistics of all creatures great and small at the attraction in Dunstable, Bedfordshire.

Northern rockhopper penguins gather round keeper Claire McSweeney (Steve Parsons/PA)

A panther chameleon in no rush for its check-up (Steve Parsons/PA)

One slender-tailed meerkat in an obliging mood (Steve Parsons/PA)

A zookeeper uses a ruler to measure a postman butterfly (Steve Parsons/PA)

The vital statistics are recorded as a way of keeping track of the health and wellbeing of the 9,500 animals at the conservation zoo.

The animals’ weights and measurements are recorded in a database called the Zoological Information Management System.

It helps zookeepers around the world compare important information on thousands of endangered species.

Scarlet macaws assemble with keeper Liz Brown (Steve Parsons/PA)

Beluki, a greater one-horned rhinoceros, stands alongside keeper Phil Curzon (Steve Parsons/PA)

Keepers Christina Finch and Danielle Hearne with Heidi the reindeer (Steve Parsons/PA)