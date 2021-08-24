Biden ‘unlikely’ to back extension for Kabul evacuation, Defence Secretary says

Members of the UK Armed Forces leading evacuees past ZZ171 (nearest camera), an Royal Air Force Boeing C-17A Globemaster III, at Kabul airport (LPhot Ben Shread?MoD/AP)

Joe Biden is “unlikely” to delay the departure of US troops from Afghanistan to allow more people to be evacuated, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has conceded ahead of emergency talks.

The Cabinet minister warned that the security risk in Kabul gets “more and more dangerous” every day as the August 31 withdrawal deadline looms.

Boris Johnson will host a virtual G7 summit on Tuesday afternoon during which he is expected to press the US President to keep his troops in the Afghan capital for longer.

But the Taliban, which swept to power last week in the wake of America’s major withdrawal of troops, warned of consequences if foreign forces remain past the deadline.

Acknowledging that “we’re not going to get everybody out of the country”, Mr Wallace dampened any hopes that the evacuation operation from Kabul airport could continue past August 31.

“I think it is unlikely.

“Not only because of what the Taliban has said but if you look at the public statements of President Biden I think it is unlikely,” he told Sky News.

“It is definitely worth us all trying and we will.”

Mr Wallace has said that there is no prospect of British troops continuing the evacuation effort in Kabul without the presence of the US military.