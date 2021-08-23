Man appears in court charged with murder of his wife

Leeds Magistrates' Court (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife.

Mark Barrott, 54, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court accused of murdering Eileen Barrott.

Mrs Barrott, 50, was found dead at the couple’s home in Naburn Fold, Whinmoor, Leeds, on August 15.

Barrott appeared in the dock for the three-minute hearing on Monday morning wearing a grey tracksuit and accompanied by a dock officer.

He spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth and appeared to hold his stomach with one hand throughout the brief proceedings.

District Judge Timothy Capstick told Barrott he would appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday and remanded him into custody.

Barrott sat looking at the floor during the hearing but looked over at a family member in the public gallery as he stood to leave the dock.