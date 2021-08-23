Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

A Covid-19 vaccination event at Heaven nightclub in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 19, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 20-23) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 312 local areas in England, 210 (67%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 100 (32%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Sedgemoor in Somerset has the highest rate, with 892 new cases in the seven days to August 19 – the equivalent of 722.6 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 524.9 in the seven days to August 12.

Cornwall & the Isles of Scilly have the second highest rate, up sharply from 383.5 to 717.4, with 4,129 new cases.

West Devon has the third highest rate, up from 247.6 to 666.2, with 374 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

West Devon (up from 247.6 to 666.2)

Cornwall & Isles of Scilly (383.5 to 717.4)

South Hams (277.4 to 593.5)

Eden (133.9 to 411.1)

Teignbridge (375.4 to 630.9)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 23 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 19; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 12; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 12.