Extra 35m Pfizer doses due to come to UK in second half of 2022

A further 35 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine are due to come to the UK in the second half of 2022 (Nick Potts/PA)

Another 35 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine are due to be delivered to the UK in the second half of next year as a way to “future-proof” the jabs programme, the Health Secretary said.

Sajid Javid said the extra doses are part of “robust preparations” to ensure the country’s safety “for years to come” against Covid-19.

The Department of Health (DH) said it is planning for any future booster programmes to protect against the virus and its variants.

No official decision has been given yet on a potential rollout of third doses, but plans are in place to enable a booster programme to begin in early September, alongside the flu jab, if advised.

Last week Mr Javid said he is “confident” a booster campaign can start next month.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is still assessing evidence with regard to the need for boosters and which groups might benefit most, with DH saying the final advice is expected in September.

Committee member Professor Adam Finn has previously indicated that some people, particularly those who would be unlikely to be well protected by their first two doses, might need a third.

But he said more evidence is needed before a firm decision can be made on any potentially broader booster programme.

On Monday, Mr Javid said: “The UK’s phenomenal vaccination programme is providing tens of millions of people with protection from Covid-19, saving 95,200 lives and preventing 82,100 hospitalisations in the over 65s in England alone.

“While we continue to build this wall of defence from Covid-19, it’s also vital we do everything we can to protect the country for the future too, whether that’s from the virus as we know it or new variants.