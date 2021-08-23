BMA urges safety-first approach in tackling driving licence medicals backlog

Cars on motorway

More than 200,000 motorists are awaiting medical assessments for driving licence applications, a doctors’ union has estimated, as it warned of the potentially “grave impact” on road safety if people bypass their GPs in favour of independent practitioners.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has written to the Department of Transport calling for the Government to guarantee a “safety-first” approach when it comes to managing the backlog.

The union said the number of people waiting is growing every month and warned that avoiding the queue by going to an independent practitioner brings with it the risk that, without them having a full patient history, medical conditions could be, either intentionally or otherwise, played down.

The BMA has written to Baroness Vere, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport, to voice its “concerns that this style of self-reporting is neither sensible nor safe” and to call for an approach that involves a person’s GP.

The organisation also urged the authorities to be “honest” with people about the backlog and how long it will take to be addressed.

Dr Peter Holden, BMA professional fees committee chair, said: “Across the country, thousands of drivers require medical ‘fit to drive’ sign-off in order to obtain or renew their drivers’ licence.

“We know that some of these drivers, aware of the current DVLA backlog, are bypassing the queue at their own GP practice and going to third party registered medical practitioners.

“The issue here is that only an individual’s GP practices has access to a patient’s full medical record, so only they know whether or not that person is fit to drive.

“By seeking ‘sign-off’ from an independent practitioner, who only has the patient’s word to go by, there’s a risk that medical conditions may be, either intentionally or unintendedly, understated and this has already had a grave impact on road safety.

“With this in mind, the Government must ensure that there is a process in place to involve an applicant’s GP.