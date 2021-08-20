Majority of under-50s in hospital or who have died with Delta variant not jabbed

The majority of under 50s who have died or are in hospital with the Delta variant were not vaccinated (Peter Byrne/PA)

Almost two thirds of people under 50 who died in England with the Delta variant were not vaccinated against the virus, the latest figures show.

New data from Public Health England (PHE) also shows that 74% of this age group in hospital with the variant had not had a jab.

The statistics come amid a continued push to get as many people vaccinated against Covid-19 as possible, with 16 and 17-year-olds getting letters and text reminders this week inviting them for a jab.

There were a total of 1,189 deaths up to August 15 of people who were either confirmed or likely to have had the Delta variant and who died within 28 days of a positive test, PHE said.

(PA Graphics)

While the vast majority of deaths with the variant were in people aged 50 or over, the under-50s account for more when it comes to hospital admissions.

Of the 1,076 deaths of people aged 50 or over, 318 (30%) were unvaccinated, 93 (9%) had received one dose of vaccine and 652 (61%) had received both.

Of the 113 deaths of people under 50, 72 (64%) were unvaccinated, 11 (10%) had received one jab and 27 (24%) had received both.

Of the 3,173 people aged 50 or over admitted to hospital in England up to the middle of this month who were either confirmed or likely to have had the Delta variant, 989 (31%) were not jabbed.

A total of 318 (10%) had received one dose of vaccine and 1,838 (58%) had received two.

Most of the 4,112 people aged under 50 had not had a jab, making up 3,044 (74%) of the total.

A total of 631 (15%) had received one dose of vaccine and 366 (9%) had received both doses.

(PA Graphics)

Meanwhile, the UK’s medicines regulator has approved use of a drug given to former US president Donald Trump when he was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 last year.

It is the first treatment set to be used in the UK using man-made antibodies designed specifically to prevent and fight coronavirus.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid hailed it as “fantastic news” and hopes it can be rolled out for patients on the NHS “as soon as possible”.