Train driver injured in level crossing crash with tractor

A train driver was injured at a level crossing, Network Rail said.

The incident involved a freight train and a tractor at Kisby level crossing near Ely, Cambridgeshire at 9.10am on Thursday.

The emergency services are on the scene.

Following an incident on the line passengers planning to travel between Ely and Peterborough are advised to check your journey plans with the following operators @greateranglia @CrossCountryUK @EMTrains2 pic.twitter.com/TUTFlB0hcB — Network Rail Anglia (@NetworkRailAng) August 19, 2021

A Network Rail spokesman said the train driver received minor injuries, while the tractor driver was unhurt.

Three of the train’s wagons derailed and will need to be recovered.

Passenger services between Ely and Peterborough are expected to be disrupted for the rest of the day.