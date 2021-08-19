Nearly three million young adults in UK yet to receive Covid jab

Nearly three million young adults in the UK have not had a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, new figures show.
A total of 2.9 million 18 to 29-year-olds are estimated to be unjabbed, including nearly 2.5 million in England.
Wales is the only nation to have managed to give a first dose to more than three-quarters of young adults, with an estimated 75.8% having received one jab.
Scotland is next on 73.2%, followed by England on 70.8% and Northern Ireland on 66.3%.
The figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies and cover vaccines delivered up to August 18.
A host of initiatives have been launched in recent weeks to encourage vaccine take-up among young adults, including renewed appeals from political leaders and pop-up vaccination centres.
In England a number of food delivery and taxi-hailing companies have been enlisted to offer discounted rides and meals for customers who have received a first dose.
The latest estimate of 2.9 million 18-29 year-olds unjabbed is only slightly lower than the previous estimate of 3 million one week ago.
The figures come as new research suggests the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in England has directly averted between 91,700 and 98,700 deaths.
Previous estimates had put the figures between 81,300 and 87,800 deaths.
The vaccination programme is also believed to have directly averted over 82,100 hospital admissions, up from the previous estimate of over 66,900 admissions, according to Public Health England.