Nearly three million young adults in UK yet to receive Covid jab

Nathaniel McVeigh receives a dose the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Heaven nightclub in central London, one of a number of venues to host a vaccine clinic in recent weeks (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Nearly three million young adults in the UK have not had a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, new figures show.

A total of 2.9 million 18 to 29-year-olds are estimated to be unjabbed, including nearly 2.5 million in England.

Wales is the only nation to have managed to give a first dose to more than three-quarters of young adults, with an estimated 75.8% having received one jab.

Scotland is next on 73.2%, followed by England on 70.8% and Northern Ireland on 66.3%.

(PA Graphics)

The figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies and cover vaccines delivered up to August 18.

A host of initiatives have been launched in recent weeks to encourage vaccine take-up among young adults, including renewed appeals from political leaders and pop-up vaccination centres.

In England a number of food delivery and taxi-hailing companies have been enlisted to offer discounted rides and meals for customers who have received a first dose.

The latest estimate of 2.9 million 18-29 year-olds unjabbed is only slightly lower than the previous estimate of 3 million one week ago.

The figures come as new research suggests the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in England has directly averted between 91,700 and 98,700 deaths.

Previous estimates had put the figures between 81,300 and 87,800 deaths.