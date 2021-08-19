Highway to a new name as Government roads company changes again

The M3 smart motorway near Longcross in Surrey

Highways England has announced it is changing its name to National Highways.

The rebrand of the Government-owned company responsible for motorways and major A-roads in England comes only six years after its name was changed from Highways Agency.

It was also announced that Nick Harris has been appointed as the organisation’s new chief executive, having carried out the role on an interim basis since February.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Nick will be an excellent CEO and I’m looking forward to continuing to work closely with him as we build back better across the country.

“Nick will steer Highways England into an exciting new chapter, as it evolves into National Highways and delivers on our £27 billion plan to improve our roads and make journeys safer, smoother and greener.”

Mr Harris said: “I am pleased to be taking up the reins at such an exciting time. We have achieved a great deal and there is still more to be done.

“As we deliver the second roads investment strategy ensuring the safety of all road users, the delivery of our work and the benefits to our customers remains at the centre of our organisation.”

When speculation about the rebrand first emerged in October last year, Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts said: “Given this Westminster Government’s obsession with rowing back our devolution settlement, this rebrand is wrong, self-aggrandising and offensive.”

She went on: “The fact remains that powers over the operation and maintenance of highways are fully devolved.

“It is beyond baffling that the UK Government has to be reminded of this fact, over 20 years since the establishment of devolution.

“It is high time that the Tories accept reality and keep their hands off our devolved powers.”

Highways England has faced major criticism in recent years over the safety of smart motorways which involve using the hard shoulder as a live running line.