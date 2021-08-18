What the papers say - August 18

The papers on Wednesday are led by the Government’s plan to allow up to 20,000 Afghan refugees to seek sanctuary in the UK over the coming years.

The Times, The Guardian and the Daily Express report the Afghanistan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme will bring 5,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban into Britain in its first year.

Guardian front page, 18 August 2021: UK to take 20,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban regime pic.twitter.com/7YgvAZRm41 — The Guardian (@guardian) August 17, 2021

Home Secretary Priti Patel has called on Europe to help take in Afghan refugees, according to The Daily Telegraph.

?The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Patel calls on Europe to help take in refugees'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/GuphSUQwXe — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 17, 2021

The Daily Mail says Afghan interpreters are in hiding near Kabul airport as the Royal Air Force conducts evacuation flights out of the country.

The Independent, Financial Times and the i lead with the Taliban promising to respect human rights and uphold the rights of women and girls “within the framework of Sharia” law.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Afghan women will be protected, claims Taliban #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CWonrsmvHf — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 17, 2021

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 18 August https://t.co/lv4gFf3MVW pic.twitter.com/RzfxD5bXTI — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 17, 2021

Wednesday's front page: Trust us, say Taliban#TomorrowsPapersToday ? Women ‘free, if they accept sharia law’ https://t.co/vzA3ku8HNO ? UK to take 5,000 refugees this year https://t.co/3YM1xqN0Vi ? Many 'trapped' as Taliban control airport accesshttps://t.co/AmgkFKVgwA pic.twitter.com/26NrFRr42j — i newspaper (@theipaper) August 17, 2021

Metro reports on the “true courage” of women who have stayed in the country, while the Daily Mirror calls on the Government to increase its planned intake of refugees.