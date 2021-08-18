What rail fare can I expect to pay on my route next year?

Ten examples of possible increases in ticket costs across Britain.

Train tickets

Here are 10 examples of potential rail fare rises across Britain in 2022, including in Transport Secretary Grant Shapps’s Welwyn Hatfield seat.

Increases are based on a possible rise of 4.8%, which is July’s Retail Prices Index measure of inflation plus one percentage point.

This was the policy used for the 2021 rise in fares in England and Wales.

Brighton station
An annual season ticket from Brighton to London could hit £5,353 next year (Adam Davy/PA)

Scotland also previously linked increases to RPI, but it used a different policy this year.

No announcements have been made about what will happen in 2022.

The table compares the cost of annual season tickets bought today and after a 4.8% rise.

It does not include the price paid if within-London travelcards are also purchased for Tube and bus journeys in the capital.

An aerial image of Liverpool Lime Street station
Annual tickets from Liverpool to Manchester could potentially go up by £132 in 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)

ROUTE – TODAY – AFTER 4.8% RISE – INCREASE

Woking to London – £3,528 – £3,697 – £169

Tweedbank to Edinburgh – £2,948 – £3,090 – £142

Brighton to London (any route) – £5,108 – £5,353 – £245

Whitehaven to Carlisle – £2,084 – £2,184 – £100

Neath to Cardiff – £1,852 – £1,941 – £89

A platform at Cardiff Central station
Annual season tickets between Cardiff and Neath could reach £1,941 next year (David Davies/PA)

Welwyn Garden City to London – £3,180 – £3,333 – £153

Liverpool to Manchester (any route) – £2,760 – £2,892 – £132

Gloucester to Birmingham (any route) – £4,468 – £4,682 – £214

Bangor to Llandudno – £1,232 – £1,291 – £59

Edinburgh to Glasgow (any route) – £4,268 – £4,473 – £205

