Scotland’s deficit doubled as pandemic saw spending increase and revenues fall

Scotland’s deficit more than doubled to 22.4% of GDP in 2020/21, the highest yearly figure since the Government’s annual accounts began two decades ago.

Spending increased by 21% during the year, reflecting the impact of the pandemic, while average public spending per person also rose to £1,828 above the UK average.

The figures were revealed in the Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (Gers) figures published by the Scottish Government.

These are the first figures which fully cover the coronavirus pandemic and the Government interventions around it, as last year’s report included only a few weeks from the start of the outbreak.

Both the UK and Scottish deficits increased during the year, with the UK’s up by 11.6 percentage points and Scotland’s increasing 13.6 percentage points.

The report said: “This reflects the impact of Covid-19, which has seen falls in revenue, increased expenditure, and falls in GDP, all of which contribute to the increase in the deficit.”

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said the Scottish Government’s financial powers ‘are insufficient to deal with the new economic reality’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Scotland’s 22.4% deficit is more than double last year’s and is the largest since the Gers figures began recording the data in 1998.

As well as the impact of coronavirus, the fiscal position was also affected by declining activity in the North Sea and a fall in oil prices.

This led to a drop in North Sea GDP of 40%.

Total public expenditure in Scotland during 2020/21, covering both Scottish and UK government spending and the rest of the public sector, was £99.2 billion.

This is equivalent to 9.1% of total UK public sector expenditure, or £18,144 per person – which is £1,828 per person greater than the UK average.

Politicians on either side of the independence debate clashed over the figures.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said: “These statistics clearly highlight the significant economic impact of the pandemic.

“Scotland’s economy contracted by about 10% last year, which is in line with the performance of the UK economy.

“The pandemic has not only changed people’s lives but it has fundamentally shifted our fiscal landscape, with countries and markets around the world reassessing what represents a viable deficit.

“The Gers figures reflect Scotland’s position within the UK, under which 40% of spending and 70% of revenue income is reserved to the UK Government.

“The pandemic has clearly demonstrated the need for fiscal reform and that the Scottish Government’s financial powers are insufficient to deal with the new economic reality.”

Conservatives said the furlough scheme had protected jobs and workers when businesses were forced to close (PA)

Murdo Fraser, the Scottish Conservative shadow Covid recovery secretary, said the figures show the extent of the UK Government’s support during the pandemic, such as the furlough scheme.

He said: “These new figures demonstrate the strength and security that we gain as part of the United Kingdom.

“In times of crisis, when a pandemic hits, Scottish jobs and public services are safer because we act together.

“The UK Government has delivered a war chest to fight Covid, back our NHS, and support Scotland’s economic recovery.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “These figures show how all of us in Scotland have benefitted from being part of a strong United Kingdom.

“Public spending in Scotland reached nearly £100 billion as we tackled the pandemic and protected lives and livelihoods.