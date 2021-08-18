‘Booster jabs like giving extra life jackets to some and letting others drown’

People queue at an NHS Vaccination Clinic at Tottenham Hotspurâs stadium in north London (Yui Mok/PA)

Giving booster jabs to people who are already fully vaccinated against coronavirus is like handing out extra life jackets to some while leaving others to drown, a global health leader has warned.

Millions are being left without any protection while rich countries are preparing to hand out third doses, Dr Michael Ryan of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

The science is not yet certain on any potential benefit of third doses, he said, while the organisation’s chief scientist said the “right thing to do” is to wait for the evidence to determine who might need boosters.

The UK Government has said it is awaiting advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on any need for booster doses, but Health Secretary Sajid Javid has previously said he anticipates a programme beginning in early September.

Experts have said they are still assessing data before they confirm whether all over-50s and the clinically vulnerable will need a third jab.

Dr Ryan, who is executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies programme, said: “The reality is right now today, if we think about this in terms of an analogy, we’re planning to hand out extra life jackets to people who already have life jackets, while we’re leaving other people to drown without a single life jacket.

“That’s the reality.

“Science is not certain on this, there are clearly more data to collect.

“But the fundamental ethical reality is we’re handing out second life jackets while leaving millions and millions of people without anything to protect them.”

WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan said that if all high-income countries decide to give boosters to those in their population who are aged over 50 that will amount to “close to a billion doses”.

She said the “right thing to do” is to “wait for the science to tell us” which groups of people might need boosters and when.

There is a distinction to be made about people who are immunocompromised needing a third dose, she noted, but she said this is a small number of people who “should be protected”.