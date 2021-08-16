My son did not die in vain, says mother of Royal Marine killed in Afghanistan

Danny Winter

The mother of a Royal Marine killed in Afghanistan has said her son “did not die in vain” as he helped make the country a better place before the return of the Taliban.

Corporal Danny Winter, 28, was killed along with Captain Tom Sawyer, 26, of the Royal Artillery, in Gereshk, central Helmand, on January 14 2009.

Cpl Winter’s mother, Carolyn Hughes, wrote on his Facebook memorial page: “Danny and all the armed forces of the country’s involved made a huge difference to a wild, war torn country.

“Because of them, terrorist attacks on our country was avoided and countless lives were saved.

“The women of Afghanistan were safe to walk the street and get an education, something that had always previously been denied.

“People were happy and felt safe.”

Mrs Hughes, from Marple, near Stockport, Greater Manchester, continued: “I am extremely proud that my son played a small part in achieving this.

“His loss devastated me, the grief I have will stay with me until I take my last breath.

“There is no way to describe the utter pain of child loss.

(Carolyn Hughes/Facebook/PA)

“My son like all our men and women who lost their life in Afghanistan died heroes.

“The country mourned as our flagged coffins were flown home to devastated families and our men and women’s names will be remembered forever.

“My son did not die in vain and my pride for him is etched on my heart forever.”

Her son, from Manchester, and Capt Sawyer were killed in a “friendly fire” incident while helping Danish forces and the Afghan National Army clear a compound of terrorists in a Taliban stronghold.

Cpl Winter, a mortar fire controller with Zulu Company of 45 Commando, had joined the armed forces straight after leaving school at 16.

A man of “true grit”, he was known for his sense of humour and support in looking after younger marines in Afghanistan.

Hundreds of people attended his funeral, where Royal Marine Robert Harper read a poem entitled “Freedom – a tribute to the soldier”, who gives us “the freedom of the press, freedom of speech, freedom to demonstrate”.

Carolyn Hughes and her family at Danny Winter’s funeral service in Stockport in February 2009 (Pat Hurst/PA)

It concludes: “It is the soldier, not the politician, who has given his blood, his body, his life.”

Mrs Hughes ended her Facebook post saying the “lasting legacy of war” is the servicemen and women who, she said, did die in vain by taking their own lives, after coming home “with no help to adjust and come to terms with the horrors of their tours of Afghanistan”.

Afghanistan has been overrun by Taliban fighters and the country’s government collapsed within days of the withdrawal of US forces.