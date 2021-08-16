Care home surprises Audrey, 91, with re-enactment of her granddaughter’s wedding

Audrey Dear with her family and care home staff

A care home surprised a 91-year-old resident with a re-enactment of her granddaughter’s wedding after she was unable to attend the special day.

Audrey Dear missed Holly’s wedding to partner Steve Kennedy because of coronavirus restrictions, so staff at the Weald Heights care home in Sevenoaks, Kent, worked up a plan to take the ceremony to her.

The home was filled with balloons and decorations as everyone sat down for afternoon tea.

The surprise was made even more special because Mrs Kennedy’s gown included a cutting from her grandmother’s own wedding dress.

Audrey Dear with her granddaughter, Holly Kennedy (Weald Heights/PA)

Care home manager Maria Covington said: “We were delighted to bring Holly and Steve’s special day to Weald Heights for Audrey.

“It was incredibly hard keeping the plans a secret, but it was worth it to see her surprise when Holly and Steve arrived in their wedding attire.

“Audrey had a wonderful afternoon surrounded by her close family.

“This was a very emotive and happy occasion that brought joy to a very special grandmother.”

She added: “We are so pleased Audrey got to experience her granddaughter’s wedding and wish Holly and Steve every happiness in their marriage.