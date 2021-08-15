Sir Walter Scott’s pistol expected to fetch up to £20,000 at auction

A man holds up a historic pistol

A rare 19th Century silver pistol made for the Scottish novelist Sir Walter Scott is expected to fetch up to £20,000 at auction.

The engraved firearm will go under the hammer this Wednesday as it is auctioned live online by Lyon & Turnbull.

It is engraved with the Scott of Abbotsford family crest on one side, and coat of arms with the motto “watch weel” on the other.

Sunday marks 250 years since the birth of Sir Walter Scott.

The author of novels like Rob Roy and Ivanhoe, he was one of Scotland’s most significant cultural figures of the 19th Century.

The pistol is engraved with the motto ‘watch weel’ (Stewart Attwood/PA)

The pistol was specially made for him, and is expected to fetch between £15,000 and £20,000.

Colin Fraser, a specialist in arms and armour at Lyon & Turnbull said: “This is a remarkable Scottish belt pistol given its connection to Sir Walter Scott, one of the most successful authors of all time.

“The pistol was made by McLeod, the same maker of a pair of pistols, bearing a similar armorial engraving and still within Sir Walter Scott’s collection and on display at Abbotsford.

“Scott actually mentions commissioning the pair for King George IV’s visit to Scotland in 1822 in letters to McLeod.

“Sir Walter Scott organised this Royal visit, which not only had a huge impact on 19th Century Scotland, but had a long-lasting effect.