Police in bio-hazard gear raid property in drug-supply investigation

UK NewsPublished:

Met Police officers executed three warrants as part of an intelligence-led operation.

A police officer in a bio-hazard suit
A police officer in a bio-hazard suit

Police officers in bio-hazard suits and breathing apparatus raided a property in Brixton as part of a police investigation into drug supply.

Dozens of officers were seen near the property in Acre Lane, Brixton, on Sunday.

Some wore protective overalls and breathing apparatus.

Brixton incident
A police officer in a bio-hazard suit and breathing apparatus is sprayed down by a member of the Territorial Support Group (TSG) (Aaron Chown/PA)

The search was executed alongside two other warrants, including one for a property on Lakeview Road, Streatham, as part of an intelligence-led investigation.

A video posted on Twitter showed a large number of officers and police vehicles nearby.

Brixton incident
Police vehicles in Brixton, south-west London (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Metropolitan Police said: “Police in Lambeth conducted an operation to execute three warrants at residential properties in Acre Lane and Lakeview Road on Sunday August 15.

“The operation is part of an intelligence-led investigation into drugs supply and remains ongoing.

“The operation is not terror-related.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News