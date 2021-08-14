What the papers say – August 14

A collection of British newspapers

More information about the gunman and victims in Thursday’s mass shooting in Plymouth dominates the nation’s papers.

The Guardian, The Times and The Daily Telegraph report gunman Jake Davison had his gun license reinstated last month after he attended an anger management course.

Guardian front page, Saturday 14 August 2021: Police had returned gun licence to mass killer pic.twitter.com/oF4sNWL65U — The Guardian (@guardian) August 13, 2021

Saturday's TIMES: Gun licence given back to killer weeks before attack #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZBIxfeVNW2 — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) August 13, 2021

?The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Incel killer was given back his gun licence last month'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/5UdVKpbEua — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 13, 2021

The story also features on the front of the Daily Mail.

The Daily Express, Daily Mirror and The Independent lead with police naming the victims of the incident, which included a three-year-old girl and her father who were shot at random while walking in the street.

Tomorrow's front page: Gunned down walking in the street #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ca52yDuPJb — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 13, 2021

Saturday's INDEPENDENT: Three-year-old girl killed in Plymouth gun rampage #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/c6XIe4Rxqz — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) August 13, 2021

Elsewhere, the i weekend says the ability to work from home is unlikely to become a human right.

THE i WEEKEND: Working from home unlikely to become a new legal right #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TI6CQAB4MN — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) August 13, 2021

The FT Weekend reports on the Taliban stepping up its offensive throughout Afghanistan and closing in on the capital Kabul.

WEEKEND FT: Taliban surrounds Kabul and seizes Afghanistan's second city #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/XRnMITVxzF — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) August 13, 2021