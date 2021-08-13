What the papers say – August 13

A collection of British newspapers

The front pages cover the tragedy in Devon, a rescue mission to Kabul and Britain’s “biggest test for living with Covid”.

The Daily Mail reports six people have been fatally shot in Plymouth, in a story also covered by The Times and the Daily Mirror, with the latter referring to a “rampage” in the city.

Friday's TIMES: Multiple fatalities after Plymouth mass shooting #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/B7QzwTDAMh — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) August 12, 2021

The UK and the US are sending troops to evacuate their personnel in Afghanistan as the Taliban advances, according to the Financial Times and The Guardian.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 13 August https://t.co/fXDtJrbMmH pic.twitter.com/ZVvcGADOj6 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 12, 2021

Guardian front page, Friday 13 August 2021: Britain and US evacuate as Taliban advance on Kabul pic.twitter.com/65rBjgLgcE — The Guardian (@guardian) August 12, 2021

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is quoted on the front of The Independent saying “we must do everything we can to ensure the safety” of British nationals and Afghan staff in the war-torn country.

Friday's INDEPENDENT: UK sends in troops to evacuate Kabul embassy #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/moaoDeiqrw — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) August 12, 2021

Metro calls the rescue mission “Operation Kabul”, while The Daily Telegrah reports the Taliban advance is “gaining pace” after the western city of Herat became the latest major centre to fall.

?The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Paras sent on rescue mission to Afghanistan'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/365Tjb8iNF — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 12, 2021

The biggest weekend for mass gatherings since the pandemic began will see 1.7 million people join crowds in what the i calls Britain’s “biggest test for living with Covid”.

Friday's front page: Britain faces biggest test for living with Covid this weekend#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nR04JggBbS — i newspaper (@theipaper) August 12, 2021

New official figures showing a 4.8 per cent bounce in the economy from April to June prove the UK is “on the mend”, Chancellor Rishi Sunak is quoted as saying in the Daily Express.

Tomorrow's front page: Only way is up! Britain's economy speeds ahead#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/dl6v5oCy5G — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 12, 2021