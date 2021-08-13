Police name two-year-old victim in Bridgend murder probe

A “gorgeous” two-year-old boy who died in hospital after being found critically injured at a house in Bridgend has been named by police.

Reid Steele died at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on Thursday afternoon and South Wales Police are treating the death as murder.

In a statement, his family described him as a “super happy, gorgeous, wonderful and intelligent” child.

South Wales Police said a 31-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of his murder has now been transferred into the care of health services and is currently detained under the Mental Health Act.

She remains on police bail while the investigation continues.

In a tribute to Reid released via the police, the family said: “He was a super, super-happy, gorgeous, wonderful and intelligent little boy who lit up everyone’s lives.

“He loved the garden and the beach, picking raspberries and going for walks collecting shells. He was a very chatty little boy and would happily speak to anyone.”

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies, said: “We are dealing with a very sad and tragic incident.

“The family continue to be supported by dedicated family liaison officers and once again, I would appeal for members of the public to refrain from speculating on social media at what is a very difficult time for all concerned. My thoughts remain with the family.”