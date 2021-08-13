Plymouth shooting – what we know so far

The incident happened in the Devon city at around 6pm on Thursday, leaving five people and the gunman dead.

Five people and the gunman died after a shooting in Plymouth on Thursday evening.

Here is what we know so far about the incident:

– The atrocity was carried out by a man named by Devon and Cornwall Police as Jake Davison, 22.

– A “very young girl” was among his victims during the six-minute incident in Keyham, Plymouth.

– His first victim was a woman, possibly a family member but at least believed to be known to Davison.

– He then left the unnamed address and shot the girl and her male relative in Biddick Drive.

– Two further victims were a man, shot in parkland nearby, and a woman killed at Henderson Place. 

– He then turned the gun on himself, before police could intervene. None of his victims have been identified by police.

– In between, Davison shot at a man and a woman who survived. They remain in hospital. Their physical conditions are not thought to be life-threatening. 

– Parts of the incident happened in front of other members of the public who are said to have been “shocked at what was unfolding before them”.

– A weapon has been recovered, described by witnesses as a “pump action shotgun”.

– Davison had a firearms licence, and police do not believe he was linked to any terrorist or far-right organisation.

– The crime scene currently stretches to 13 separate sites.

– Police are examining the hard drive and social media activity of Davison, who posted on a YouTube channel under the name Professor Waffle and previously said he did not have “any willpower to do anything anymore” in a recording dated July 28.

– Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “My thoughts are with the friends and family of those who lost their lives and with all those affected by the tragic incident in Plymouth last night. I thank the emergency services for their response.”

– Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected. I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support. I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs.”

