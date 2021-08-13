Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

A 'vaccination on wheels' Covid-19 clinic which will be offering first and second doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer jabs to people aged 18 and over at the Cazoo Classic at the London Golf Club in Ash, Kent (Steve Paston/PA)

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 9, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 10-13) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 312 local areas in England, 227 (73%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 84 (27%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Hull has the highest rate, with 1,576 new cases in the seven days to August 9 – the equivalent of 608.2 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 547.6 in the seven days to August 2.

Lincoln has the second highest rate, down from 751.6 to 551.7, with 552 new cases.

Exeter has the third highest rate, down slightly from 572.3 to 549.0, with 732 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Sedgemoor (up from 212.2 to 396.9)

North Devon (242.4 to 406.4)

Peterborough (345.0 to 502.4)

Oadby & Wigston (270.4 to 411.8)

Great Yarmouth (256.1 to 378.0)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 13 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full:

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 9; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 9; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 2; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 2.