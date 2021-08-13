Gun crime in UK among lowest in the world

Plymouth incident

Gun laws in the UK are sometimes described as some of the strictest in the world, with licences needed to carry approved firearms.

Police have confirmed Plymouth gunman Jake Davison was a licensed firearms holder, but it is not yet known whether that gun was used in the Keyham shootings.

Officers said witnesses described seeing Davison using a pump-action shotgun, but police have not confirmed this.

Regulated mainly by the Firearms Act 1968, a certificate issued by the police is needed to possess, buy or acquire a firearm or shotgun, and also ammunition.

Rules surrounding obtaining a firearm or a shotgun vary slightly in law.

Both licences can be obtained from a local police force and require an application form, passport photo and a fee.

People applying for a firearm certificate need to give two references while a shotgun certificate requires one.

The referees must have known the applicant for two years and must be residing in the UK. They cannot be a family member, a firearms dealer, a serving police officer or employee, a police and crime commissioner, a member of their staff, or a member of, or a member of staff of, the Scottish Police Authority.

Applicants must also prove to the chief officer of police that they are allowed to have a firearms certificate and pose no danger to public safety.

Police forces will often conduct a home interview with an applicant as part of the assessment.

Physical or mental health conditions and previous convictions must be disclosed in an application.

Applicants must also give details of the guns and ammunition they intend to acquire.

A licence can be held for five years and then it must be renewed.

There have recently been changes to the laws on owning antique firearms, meaning some which could be previously possessed without a firearm will need one from September 22.

According to the Home Office, as of March 31 in England and Wales 565,929 people held a firearm and/or a shotgun certificate, a 3% decrease of 20,422 since last year.

The level of gun crime in the UK is one of the lowest in the world, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said.

It says that pistols, revolvers and shotguns are the firearms most frequently used illegally in the UK and while fully-automatic weapon seizures are “very rare”, a “gradual increase” has been seen.

The majority of shootings are carried out by criminal street gangs involved in robberies and drugs rings, with victims of gun crime generally known to police, the NCA has said, which is an indication of how rare a shooting like Thursday’s incident is.

A “substantial” amount of shootings involve firearms that have been “illegally converted, modified or reactivated. This includes blank firearms that have been modified to fire”, the NCA added.

A total of 30 homicide victims in England and Wales in the year to March 2020 were killed by shooting, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This represents 4% of homicides in the 12-month period.

The average number of homicides committed by shooting has fallen in recent years, from 36 per year between 2010/11 and 2014/15 to 29 between 2015/16 and 2019/20.