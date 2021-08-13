Daughter of UK national jailed in Iran says family ‘barely feels British’

Downing Street protest

The daughter of UK national imprisoned in Iran has criticised the Government on the four-year anniversary of her father being jailed, saying her family “barely feels British any more”.

The family of Anoosheh Ashoori, 67, staged an “empty chair” protest outside Downing Street on Friday to demand a meeting with Boris Johnson over their “hellish experience”.

The family sat in chairs facing away from Downing Street, leaving one chair unoccupied except for a sign that reads “Prime Minister: why won’t you meet us?”

Aryan Ashoori, Sherry Izadi and Elika Ashoori, the son, wife and daughter of Anoosheh Ashoori (PA)

The arrest of Mr Ashoori occurred during a family visit to Iran in 2017 and his family said they made an official request to meet the Prime Minister more than a year ago, but are still waiting to speak to him about the case.

Mr Ashoori’s daughter, Elika, 35, said: “We felt British before this happened and now we barely feel British any more.

“Because I feel like this case would have been handled a lot differently had we had a different look, and a different passport altogether that was just British, and our looks weren’t as foreign as they are.”

Richard Ratcliffe (Kirsty O’Connor)

Sherry Izadi, Mr Ashoori’s wife, said: “It’s been extremely difficult, it’s been difficult emotionally, mentally, physically, financially, every aspect you can think of it has been an absolutely hellish experience, and unfortunately we don’t see an end in sight either.”

Also at the protest was Richard Radcliffe, husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has also been imprisoned in Iran for the past five years after being accused of plotting to overthrow the Iranian Government.