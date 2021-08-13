Boris Johnson calls emergency Cobra meeting on Afghanistan

UK NewsPublished:

The Taliban is thought to control two-thirds of the country after a blitz attack in the past week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold an emergency meeting in Government to discuss the situation in Afghanistan
Boris Johnson is to convene an emergency Cobra meeting on Friday afternoon to “discuss the current situation in Afghanistan”, Downing Street has announced.

The Prime Minister’s decision to bring together a top-level Government meeting comes amid growing concern over the Taliban’s lightning offensive that is gradually encircling the capital Kabul only weeks before the full withdrawal of Allied armed forces.

Britain and the US have agreed to send in troops, with 600 UK personnel due to help with efforts to get citizens out of the country and support the relocation of former Afghan staff.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he feared multinational terror network al Qaida, the group behind atrocities such as the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Centre in New York, would “probably come back” as Afghanistan de-stabilises once again.

