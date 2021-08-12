Grouse shooting underway on Glorious Twelfth as land management debate continues

Two grouse shooters

The UK’s grouse shooting season has officially begun, with the first shoots taking place on Thursday.

This year’s “Glorious Twelfth” comes as the Scottish Government considers a licensing system to regulate grouse moors.

Ministers said there have been ongoing problems with the illegal killing of birds of prey near grouse moors, as well as concerns about muirburn – burning heather moorland to provide fresh growth for game and livestock.

Supporters of grouse shooting say it is worth millions to the economy each year, with about 2,640 jobs in Scotland supported by the industry.

The moorland director of Scottish Land and Estates, which represents country estates, said many landowners would welcome the forthcoming consultation on the licensing scheme.

Concerns have been raised about the environmental impact of the practice (Jane Barlow/PA)

Tim Baynes spoke at Floors Castle in Kelso following a shoot in the Scottish Borders on Thursday.

He told the PA news agency: “We’re looking forward to helping have a really workable system that will enable grouse shooting to stay strong while delivering all the public benefits.

“We recognise that the public have a strong interest in what happens up in the moorland and I think most moorland owners are very happy to demonstrate that what they’re doing is good, and maybe this is a way that they can do that.”

Mr Baynes said issues with raptor persecution near grouse moors had declined significantly in recent years.

He said: “We’re now at the stage, this year, there’s hardly any raptor persecution incidents connected to grouse moors.

“Arguably that problem has been resolved or is well on its way to being resolved.”

Mr Baynes said the issue of muirburn was complex, arguing peatland fires would produce more carbon emissions.

He said: “We are concerned that muirburn as a practice may get swept up in the very understandable concern about climate change.

“But we need to be very careful that we don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.”

Scottish Land and Estates have been writing to MSPs over the summer, urging them to “support moorland life”.

They argue that grouse moor management is sustainable and other land uses would not produce better results.

Grouse shooting could be controlled by a licensing system (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s Environment Minister, Mairi McAllan, said: “Grouse moor management is a complex issue, attracting strong views and public interest.

“The majority of those tasked with managing land already follow best practice guidance and care deeply about the countryside and the land that they manage.

“However, I cannot ignore the fact that some of the practices associated with grouse moor management, such as muirburn and the use of medicated grit, have the potential to cause serious harm to the environment, if the correct procedures are not followed.

“Neither can I ignore the fact that, despite our many attempts to address this issue, every year birds of prey continue to be killed or disappear in suspicious circumstances on or around grouse moors.

“This legislation is not designed to bring an end to grouse shooting.

“Indeed, those businesses which comply with the law should have no problems at all with licensing.