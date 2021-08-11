Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

A view of a Covid vaccination event at Heaven nightclub in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 7, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 8-11) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 202 (64%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 111 (35%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Lincoln continues to have the highest rate, with 601 new cases in the seven days to August 7 – the equivalent of 605.2 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 747.2 in the seven days to July 31.

Hull has the second highest rate, up from 527.4 to 594.0, with 1,543 new cases.

Exeter has the third highest rate, up slightly from 561.6 to 590.5, with 776 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Oadby & Wigston (up from 245.5 to 385.9)

Peterborough (318.9 to 447.4)

North Devon (237.8 to 363.4)

Hinckley & Bosworth (280.2 to 395.1)

Cambridge (328.5 to 432.7)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 11 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full:

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 7; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 31; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 31.