Woman killed in crash between two buses

Victoria bus station crash

A pedestrian was killed and two other people were injured in a crash between two buses, police said.

The Metropolitan Police were called to the incident at Victoria bus station, central London, at 8.25am on Tuesday.

It appears that a single-decker bus on route 507 crashed into the rear of another, causing damage to both vehicles.

The victim was a woman believed to be in her 30s. Her next of kin have yet to be informed, police said.

Two other people were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Andy Byford, Transport for London’s Commissioner, said: “We are extremely saddened that a woman has tragically died after a collision with a bus and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

“We are thinking of everyone affected by this incident and will support everyone however we can.

“We are working urgently with the operator of the two buses – Go Ahead London – and the police to investigate what happened.”

London Ambulance Service said it sent several crews to the scene and dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

The bus station has been closed.