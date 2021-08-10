What the papers say – August 10

A collection of British newspapers

Warnings about the climate and extreme weather feature on many of Tuesday’s papers, along with a preview of A-level results day.

A picture of wildfires in Greece feature on the front of the i as a report from the UN warns human-caused climate change is leading to extreme weather across the planet.

Tuesday's front page: CODE RED#TomorrowsPapersToday ? Global warming set to breach limit years early https://t.co/3DsZd4IVWd ? UK 'must deliver' on pledges ahead of Cop26 https://t.co/J9au7d6tdq ? Consumers should brace for net-zero costs https://t.co/45P73vvpXu pic.twitter.com/s7FDGY5XXv — i newspaper (@theipaper) August 9, 2021

Metro and The Independent carry the same story under the headline “Code Red for Humanity”, The Guardian writes some changes are inevitable and irreversible.

Guardian front page, 10 August 2021 – Global climate crisis: inevitable, unprecedented and irreversible pic.twitter.com/AruTFXzRyj — The Guardian (@guardian) August 9, 2021

The Financial Times also leads on the UN report, warning the world is likely to be 1.5C warmer in 20 years’ time and the Daily Express writes Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the world to heed the “wake up call” on global warming.

Just published: Front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Tuesday 10th August pic.twitter.com/5psTw7q6HI — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 9, 2021

Tomorrow's front page: PM says wake up to red alert on climate crisis#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/mmz6orXRaq — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 9, 2021

The Times leads with reports that almost half of A-level grades awarded today will be A or A*.

Tuesday's TIMES: A-grades awarded in almost half of exams #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/6GsvHtB4FX — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) August 9, 2021

While words from Education Secretary Gavin Williamson defending the results amid concern over grade inflation lead The Daily Telegraph.

?The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Williamson: students ‘deserve’ the top grades'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter?https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/3f4eDstasj — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 9, 2021

The Daily Mail writes required PCR tests can cost more than five times the price of a return flight to Europe, adding families can face “crippling bills for foreign breaks”.

The Sun leads with future honours for Jason and Laura Kenny after their Olympic heroics.

On tomorrow's front page: Olympic heroes Jason and Laura Kenny to become Sir and Dame after record-breaking medal haul https://t.co/liwmiH2m4m pic.twitter.com/uMCPdRtxRF — The Sun (@TheSun) August 9, 2021

The Daily Mirror carries a report that former PM David Cameron “raked in” about £7.2 million from Greensill Capital.

And the Daily Star writes Ocado staff will be allowed to work abroad for up to a month a year.