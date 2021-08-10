Three-quarters of adults double-jabbed as thousands of children get first dose

Coronavirus jab

Three-quarters of adults have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, officials have said.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said that a total of 86,780,455 doses have been administered in the UK.

This includes 47,091,889 people who have receiving a first dose (89%) and 39,688,566 people who have received both doses (75%), according to DHSC statistics.

It comes as the NHS in England announced that nearly 16,000 16 and 17-year-olds have already received their vaccine over the weekend.

Last week vaccination experts advising the Government said that the offer of a jab should be extended to 16 and 17-year-olds after reviewing the latest data.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the “national achievement” of fully vaccinating 75% of all UK adults.

“Our incredible vaccine rollout has now provided vital protection against the virus to three-quarters of all UK adults,” he said.

“This is a huge national achievement, which we should all be proud of.

“It’s so important that those who haven’t been vaccinated come forward as soon as possible to book their jab – to protect themselves, protect their loved ones and allow us all to enjoy our freedoms safely.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid added: “Three in four adults across the UK have now had both doses of the vaccine, which is incredible and a testament to the fantastic work of the NHS, volunteers and everyone involved in the rollout.

“Getting two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine is the key to enjoying a host of new freedoms safely – whether that be to enjoy a trip abroad with family or a night out with friends – as we continue to build our wall of protection.

“The vaccines are allowing us to reconnect with the things we love, but more than that, they’re protecting the people we love too.

“Please make sure to come forward for your jab if you haven’t already as soon as possible.”

People can make an appointment through the national booking system either online or by calling 119.

Appointments can be made at clinics in vaccine centres, GP surgeries and pharmacies.