Scots pupil sets sight on gold after winning five As

Danyaal Butt

A Scottish high school pupil has targeted gold at the 2024 Olympics after receiving five As at Higher.

Danyaal Butt, 16, is a two-time British Tae Kwon Do champion in his age group, but on Tuesday he was celebrating confirmation of a clean sweep in his Higher qualifications.

After gaining top marks in biology, English, maths, modern studies and PE, the Newton Mearns athlete turned his attention to the Paris games.

Danyaal plans to take his Advanced Highers remotely (Mark Gibson/PA)

A gruelling six-hour training schedule, which he juggled alongside studying, honed his skills to such a point where Danyaal has been invited to the Team GB training academy in Manchester.

He said: “I’m delighted to have achieved my results and am now looking forward to moving to Manchester to train full-time to pursue my dream of becoming an Olympic champion in Paris.

“I will still do my Advanced Highers remotely from Manchester and I think the experience of home learning this year will set me up well for that.

“I used to train regularly in Manchester but the opportunity to focus full-time in an elite environment will provide me with the training environment I need.