Big drop in Covid-19 patients thanks to vaccine – chief scientific adviser

There has been a dramatic reduction in the number of being people admitted to hospital with Covid-19 thanks to the vaccination programme, Northern Ireland’s chief scientific adviser has said.

Professor Ian Young said there are 22 hospitalisations for every 1,000 cases of the virus, down from 80 per 1,000 last December.

He was speaking during another surge of the virus in Northern Ireland on Monday when there were 245 Covid positive patients in hospital, with 41 in intensive care.

Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Ian Young has emphasised the clear and indisputable benefits of vaccination in the fight against COVID -19. READ➡️https://t.co/qsTpUliiNm #vaccineswork #getvaccinated pic.twitter.com/Qhqi9n2GMK — Department of Health (@healthdpt) August 9, 2021

On the same day, eight further deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 in the region had been reported, along with another 1,031 new confirmed cases.

A total of 2,322,659 vaccines have been administered so far.

Prof Young said the benefits of the vaccination are “clear and indisputable”.

“Back in December last year, for every 1,000 cases of COVID-19 in NI, around 80 were admitted to hospital here,” he said.

“Now it’s in the region of 22 hospitalisations per 1,000 cases. That’s a dramatic reduction.

“Clearly, the vaccination programme has made a significant difference. Its benefits are indisputable.”

NI #COVID19 data has been updated: 1,031 positive cases and sadly, eight deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. 2,322,659 vaccines administered in total. Dashboard➡️https://t.co/YN16dmGzhvVaccines➡️https://t.co/Yfa0hHVmRL pic.twitter.com/XKvlFfqbVt — Department of Health (@healthdpt) August 9, 2021

An estimated 85% of the adult population in Northern Ireland have had their first dose of the jab.

Prof Young said he would encourage anyone who has not yet had the vaccine to come forward.

“This will help us get through the current surge in cases and any further surges in the autumn and winter,” he said.

“The more we increase our take-up rate, the more we will be able to move forward.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has published a Covid-19 fact file, aimed at “debunking anti-vaccination myths”, which will be circulated online.

“I have seen some people questioning the effectiveness of vaccines because the virus is still circulating and some vaccinated people are still getting it. This argument is entirely misplaced,” Prof Young said.

“The truth is that while vaccination does not entirely eradicate the Covid risk, it reduces it substantially. It cuts your risk of getting seriously ill or dying from the virus by around 95% and it reduces your risk of catching or spreading it.