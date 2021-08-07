Heavy rain closes rail lines and forces driver to abandon car

A car abandoned in Glasgow

Torrential rain across Scotland has closed railway lines, flooded streets and led to one car being abandoned after it was submerged in water.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for most of Scotland on Saturday and Sunday, with the Met Office warning it may cause flooding and power cuts.

Traffic Scotland has advised drivers in Glasgow and North Lanarkshire to use caution due to surface water.

Network Rail said staff detected 5ft of floodwater in the twin tunnels at Dalmuir north west of Glasgow on the route from Yoker.

The line between Argyle Street and Bridgeton in Glasgow also closed due to track circuit failures from suspected flooding.

The rail body tweeted: “We’re constantly monitoring the weather and the impact it’s having on the network in real-time, thanks to our dedicated forecasters and monitoring equipment.

“Right now, there’s a number of speed restrictions in place across the country due to the heavy rain we’ve seen.”

On Glasgow’s Great Western Road, cars were seen driving through flood water while a couple was forced to abandon a car underneath Drumchapel railway bridge after it became submerged.