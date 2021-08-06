Consortium increases Morrisons takeover bid to £6.7bn

Morrisons buy-out

The private equity-backed consortium vying to buy Morrisons has increased its bid for the supermarket chain to £6.7 billion amid speculation of a rival bid.

The consortium led by US private equity firm Fortress has increased its previous offer, which had been agreed by management at the Bradford-based retailer, by £400 million.

The bidder said it increased its offer amid “speculation regarding a possible counter-offer by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R)”, a rival US private equity firm which saw a £5.5 billion approach rejected last month.

UK takeover regulators had given CD&R a deadline of Monday August 9 to either place its own firm bid for the chain or walk away.

It also comes after a string of Morrisons’ investors – including largest shareholder Silchester – said they would not back the original 254p per share offer agreed.

The latest deal will value the company at 272p per share.