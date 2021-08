Government announces extra places on medical and dentistry courses

Graduates in gowns and hats

Medicine and dentistry schools will receive extra funding to expand courses following an increase in applications for these subjects, the Government has announced.

The number of places on these courses at universities in England is capped by the Government to ensure teaching, learning, and assessment standards are maintained.

But the cap will now be adjusted to allow for over 9,000 places on medical and dentistry courses for the 2021 student intake, the Department for Education (DfE) has announced.

It said that applications for medicine and dentistry have increased by 20% this year compared to last year.

The announcement comes ahead of A-level results day next week, when tens of thousands of school leavers will find out their grades after this summer’s exams were cancelled for the second year in a row because of the pandemic.

The Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, said: “Throughout this pandemic our NHS heroes have been at the forefront of the response and their resilience, dedication and perseverance has clearly inspired the next generation.

“Medicine and dentistry have always been popular courses and we have seen significant demand for places this year alongside other subjects like engineering and nursing.

“We want to match student enthusiasm and ensure as many as possible can train this year to be the doctors and healthcare professionals of the future.”

Last summer, the fiasco around grading led to thousands of A-level students having their results downgraded from school estimates by a controversial algorithm, before Ofqual announced a U-turn.