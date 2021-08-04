Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Men wait for a Covid-19 jab at a pop-up vaccination centre during a four-day vaccine festival in Langdon Park, Poplar, east London (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 31, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 1-4) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 30 (10%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 285 (90%) have seen a fall.

Lincoln continues to have the highest rate, with 744 new cases in the seven days to July 31 – the equivalent of 749.3 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 337.4 in the seven days to July 24.

Exeter has the second highest rate, up from 366.8 to 559.3, with 735 new cases.

Hull has the third highest rate, up from 515.1 to 525.4, with 1,365 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Lincoln (up from 337.4 to 749.3)

Exeter (366.8 to 559.3)

North Kesteven (236.1 to 427.7)

Norwich (323.7 to 412.6)

West Lindsey (241.5 to 326.1)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 4 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full:

