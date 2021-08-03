Teenager appears in court accused of music video murder

Old Bailey

A teenager has appeared in court accused of stabbing a motorcyclist to death during a music video shoot.

Shane Jerome, 23, was riding his motorbike in Brixton, south London, as part of a convoy of vehicles including a green Lamborghini featuring in the film.

It is alleged a man armed with a large knife ran up to Mr Jerome and stabbed him in the chest, piercing his heart.

The attacker also allegedly swung the blade at a second man on a quad bike which was also part of the convoy near Brixton Tube station.

Despite efforts to save him, Mr Jerome, from Thornton Heath, south London, was pronounced dead at the scene on the evening of July 21.

Brandon Aldon McNeil, 18, was charged with Mr Jerome’s murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon.

On Tuesday, McNeil, of Lollard Street, Vauxhall, south London, appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing.

The defendant, who was on video link from Thameside jail, spoke only to confirm his identity.

Judge Simon Mayo QC set a timetable for the case with a plea hearing on October 19.