New set of stamps issued exploring Industrial Revolution inventions

New stamps are being issued to mark the Industrial Revolution

A new set of stamps is being issued marking some of the engineering and technical advances that were part of the Industrial Revolution.

The stamps feature Watt’s rotative steam engine, the Penydarren locomotive, Spinning jenny, Lombe’s silk mill and Portland cement.

Royal Mail is also releasing a miniature sheet of stamps, depicting advances of the Electric Revolution and the harnessing of electricity.



Royal Mail worked with experts including Barrie Trinder, the author of numerous books on the Industrial Revolution, for the set of 10 stamps, which go on sale on August 12.

The first Industrial Revolution was based around the harnessing of water and steam power, the use of new materials, the expansion of textile manufacturing and the development of canals and railways, while the Electric Revolution focused on the harnessing of electricity.

Some of Royal Mail’s new set of stamps that explore some of the ground-breaking inventions that defined the industrial and electric revolutions (Royal Mail/PA)

David Gold, of Royal Mail, said: “The advances made in the Industrial and Electric Revolutions significantly transformed industrial practices across the globe.