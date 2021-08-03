Nabbed by the bill! Cheeky swan detained after blocking traffic

Swan 'detained' by police after blocking traffic

A “cheeky” swan was detained by police in Cambridgeshire after reportedly blocking traffic.

The swan was put in the back of a police car and released into the nearest lake after calls came in about the bird blocking the A428 at Hardwick.

“On Friday, our road policing officers received multiple reports of an angry individual swanning around and blocking traffic on the A428 at Hardwick,” Cambridgeshire Police said.

On Friday, our road policing officers received multiple reports of an angry individual swanning around and blocking… Posted by Cambridgeshire Constabulary on Monday, August 2, 2021

They added: “One swan detained (put in the back of a police car) and taken to custody (the nearest water officers could find!)

“Thank you to those who reported it and helped us to rescue this cheeky chap!”