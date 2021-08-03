Johnson tells Team GB: We’re all rooting for you

Uhuru Kenyatta visit to UK

Team GB’s Olympics stars are “putting a smile on the faces of millions of people” with their performances, Boris Johnson said.

In a message filmed in 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister told the Olympians that people across the country were getting up early to follow the Tokyo Games and “we’re all rooting for you”.

A quick message to our brilliant @TeamGB athletes in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/v6Av0k8RLh — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 3, 2021

He said: “Every morning we are getting up and we are watching your incredible performances at the Olympics and we are thrilled.

“You’re putting a smile on the faces of millions of people across this country with quite sensational performances in the pool, in the gymnastics, in the eventing, BMX – heaven knows what, you are producing medal-winning performance after medal-winning performance.

“And I just want to say congratulations, keep going, we’re all rooting for you. Go for it, go for gold.”