Five-year-old boy dies after suffering injury at department store

A five-year-old boy has died after suffering a head injury at a department store.

The youngster was taken to hospital in a critical condition after the incident in Fenwick on Colchester’s High Street on July 27, but has now died.

Essex Police said officers were called by the ambulance service at around 11.30am and administered first aid alongside store staff and customers.

Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston, district commander for Colchester, said: “I know I speak for all of my teams when I say that we are extremely saddened by today’s news.

“This is a truly heartbreaking incident and all of our thoughts are with the boy’s loved ones.

“On behalf of my attending officers, I would also like to thank the members of the public and store staff who went above and beyond to assist us.

“We are extremely grateful for your help.”

Specialist officers are continuing to support the boy’s family.

The Fenwick store will be closed on Wednesday “as a mark of respect”.

Mia Fenwick, director at Fenwick, said: “On behalf of the Fenwick family, and the entire Fenwick team, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of a young boy following an incident at our Colchester store last week.

“All our thoughts and prayers are with the child’s family and friends at this very painful time.