Through The Looking Glass coin released by Royal Mint

The coin

A new coin commemorating 150 years since Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking-Glass has been launched by The Royal Mint.

The £5 crown is based on Sir John Tenniel’s original illustrations of the book, which was the sequel of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

It shows the moment protagonist Alice runs into mischievous characters Tweedledum and Tweedledee.

It depicts the moment protagonist Alice runs into mischievous characters Tweedledum and Tweedledee (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Royal Mint collaborated with EL&N Cafe in London to create a limited-edition Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland cake selection to celebrate the new design.

The cake selection includes designs based on the Queen of Hearts from the original book.

It comes after a coin depicting the scene where Alice meets the Cheshire Cat was released last month.

Both coins were created by the mint’s designer Ffion Gwillim and sculptor Emma Noble.

The cakes were designed in collaboration with EL&N Cafe (Aaron Chown/PA)

Clare Maclennan, a director at the Royal Mint, said after the last release: “Inspired by Sir John Tenniel’s original illustrations, the beautiful £5 crown has been crafted to the finest quality, combining traditional minting skills with innovation in design technology.