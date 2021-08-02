How many people in the UK have not had a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine?

Festival goer Miles Moss receives his second Pfizer vaccine dose at a Covid-19 vaccination bus at the Latitude festival in Southwold, Suffolk (Jacob King/PA)

Nearly eight months since the first Covid-19 vaccine was given in the UK, more than three million 18 to 29-year-olds have yet to take up the offer of a first jab.

Vaccination rates vary across the four nations of the UK, but take-up among younger age groups remains consistently lower than the equivalent figures for older groups.

Here is a snapshot of the latest numbers for each nation:

– England

An estimated 32% of 18 to 29-year-olds have not received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to the latest figures from NHS England.

This is the equivalent of around 2.7 million adults under 30.

A breakdown of this age group by gender shows vaccine hesitancy is higher among men than women.

While 27% of women aged 25 to 29 have yet to receive a first dose, the figure rises to 34% of men.

Among 18 to 24-year-olds, 30% of women have not had a first dose, compared with 38% of men.

The NHS England estimates are for vaccinations delivered up to July 25, so these figures may have dropped slightly in recent days.

Some 19% of 30 to 39-year-olds are also estimated to have not had their first jab – the equivalent of around 1.4 million people – along with 11% of 40 to 49-year-olds (around 784,000 people).

Vaccine take-up of first doses is above 90% in all other age groups, ranging from 94% of people aged 80 and over to 99% of 70 to 79-year-olds.

An estimated 12% of staff in older adults care homes who are eligible for the vaccine have not had a first dose, compared with 4% of eligible residents.

Around 6% of those classed as clinically extremely vulnerable have not had a first dose, along with 15% of those aged 16 to 64 identified as being in an “at risk” health group or an unpaid carer.

– Wales

Some 25% of 18 to 29-year-olds in Wales have yet to have a first jab, according to the latest estimates from Public Health Wales.

This is the equivalent of around 121,000 adults under 30.

Figures are for doses delivered up to August 1.

The estimate for 30 to 39-year-olds is only slightly lower, at 24% (101,000 people).

Around 16% of 40 to 49-year-olds have also yet to receive a first jab (62,000 people).

Vaccine take-up of first doses is at least 90% in all other age groups, including 96% of people aged 80 and over.

Around 7% of care home workers in Wales have not had a first jab, along with 5% of people classed as clinically extremely vulnerable and 10% of people aged 16 to 64 in clinical risk groups.

– Scotland

Some 28% of 18 to 29-year-olds in Scotland have not received a first dose of vaccine, according to the latest estimates from Public Health Scotland.

This is the equivalent of around 230,000 adults under 30.

Figures are for doses delivered up to August 1.

An estimated 19% of 30 to 39-year-olds have yet to have a first jab (around 140,000 people).

Take-up of first doses is above 90% in all other age groups, including 40 to 49-year-olds.

The number of first doses of vaccine given to staff working in care homes is estimated to equal the number of staff, suggesting there is 100% coverage among this group.

Around 4% of people advised to shield during the pandemic have not had a first dose, along with 10% of 16 to 64-year-olds with underlying health conditions.

– Northern Ireland

Some 39% of 18 to 29-year-olds in Northern Ireland have not had a first dose of vaccine, according to the latest estimates from the Department of Health.

This is the highest proportion among all the four UK nations.

It is the equivalent of around 109,000 adults under 30.

Figures are for doses delivered up to August 1.

An estimated 29% of 30 to 39-year-olds have not received a first jab (around 72,000 people), along with 16% of 40 to 49-year-olds (39,000 people).