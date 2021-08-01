Teenager in critical condition after stabbing in north London

Police tape

A teenager has been left in a critical condition after being stabbed in north London.

The Metropolitan Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Adams Road in Tottenham just after 2pm on Sunday.

A 16-year-old boy was found with stab injuries and was taken to hospital after being treated at the scene.

A spokesman for the force said the hospital has given an update saying: “The boy is in a critical condition.”

A crime scene is in place at the location, with inquiries into the incident “ongoing”.

Police officers had attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.