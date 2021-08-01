77-year-old arrested after 74-year-old man dies following suspected crash

Police tape

A 77-year-old man has been arrested after a 74-year-old died following a suspected car collision in Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire Police said officers were flagged down at around 11.15pm on Saturday by a motorist after a man was found seriously injured in Middlefield Lane, Gainsborough.

He is believed to have been struck by a car.

A 77-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a suspected road traffic collision in Gainsborough, on Friday evening, in which a 74-year-old man died https://t.co/FCJMVctW1E pic.twitter.com/ClzzgRXNOX — Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) August 1, 2021

Medics were called to the scene but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

His next of kin have been informed and are being assisted by trained officers.

Detectives said a 77-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, and is in police custody.

A spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information from witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward and help our investigation.”