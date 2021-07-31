Second arrest in fatal stabbing investigation

A police officer

A second person has been arrested following the death of a man stabbed in south-east London.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and perverting the course of justice on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

She remains in custody at a south London police station.

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Welland Street, Greenwich, shortly after 1am on Friday.

Reece Williams, 29, died in hospital after being found with stab wounds on Friday (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Reece Williams, 29, was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2.37am, police said.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

A 20-year-old man also found nearby suffering from stab injuries was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood said: “My thoughts are with Reece’s family as they come to terms with his tragic death. I can assure them that we will do everything we can do bring those responsible to justice.

“My team has already spoken to a number of key witnesses who were nearby at the time to the attack, although I believe there were other people present who have not yet come forward. I would urge them to do so as soon as possible.”